Mechanic, 25, hangs himself at Gomoa Nyanyano

Sat, 31 Dec 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 25-year-old mechanic has committed suicide at Gomoa Nyanyano in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The deceased, Kwame Abdallah was seen on Friday morning, December 30, 2022, hanging on a tree with a rope tied around his neck.

Neighbors of the deceased told Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan that they noticed a slight change in his behavior last week but he didn’t appear like someone who was battling any huge problem that could cause him to take his life.

Others said they were with him throughout last week but he didn’t complain about anything bothering him hence his death has come as a shock to them.

The case was reported to the Kasoa Police after which police personnel went to the scene and conveyed the body to the morgue.

The family of the deceased is yet to be identified and informed as he had no immediate relatives in the town he lived.

