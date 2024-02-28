Mechanic grabbed for allegedly snatching two phones in traffic

File photo

Source: GNA

Benjamin Tetteh, a mechanic who allegedly snatched two mobile phones from two persons in traffic at Community 18, Lashibi, has been remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

Tetteh’s accomplice, whose name was given as Aziz, is said to be at large.



The accused has been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and stealing.



The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Wisdom Alorwu, told the court that after carefully perusing the case docket, he believed that the accused person should be charged with robbery instead of stealing.



He, therefore, prayed for a short date to enable the police to amend the charges and the charge sheet.



The prosecution's case is that the first complainant, Morris Gaussou, is a tiler residing at Community 18, Lashibi, and the second complainant, Patrick Sarfo, is an Uber driver living at Dansoman, Accra.

It said that on February 14, 2024, at about 7:20 pm, Gaussou, the first complainant, was walking along the Community 18 stretch and at the Devtraco Junction, the accused persons who were on an unregistered black Yamaha motorbike, pulled up and on seeing Gaussou driving in the traffic at the same junction, snatched his iPhone valued at GH¢3,000 as well as the second complainant’s Infinix smartphone valued at GH¢2,000.



The prosecution said luck, however, eluded the accused persons when Gaussou drove and knocked Tetteh and Aziz down with his car.



It said Aziz managed to escape, but Tetteh was grabbed and detained to assist in investigations.



Tetteh has denied the offence in his caution statement and failed to assist the police in arresting Aziz.