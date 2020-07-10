Regional News

Medass Old Students Association donates to alma mater

The old students of presented the items to the school

Old students of the Tema Methodist Day Senior High School (Medass) have presented assorted items to their alma mater to help protect staff and students of the school against COVID-19.

The items included 20 rolls of tissue, 135 pieces of face shields, and five gallons of liquid soap, as well as six gallons of rubbing alcohol, one sanitizer stand and sanitizers.



Mr Joseph Aseeph, president of the Medass Old Students Association (Medassosa), presenting the items, said it was their contribution to the health and safety of staff and students who had returned to school amidst the corona pandemic.



Mr Aseeph gave the assurance that the old students would continue to provide such protective items to the school as and when it was needed.

He commended management, teachers and students for strictly observing the COVID-19 hygiene protocols on campus, adding that he had personally observed that everything was in order and students were obeying social distancing and wearing of nose masks.



Mrs. Juliana Nancy Frimpong, Head Mistress of Medass, receiving the items, commended the old students for their continuous support to the school.



Mrs Frimpong said the items would go a long way to supplement the personal protective equipment received from the government.

