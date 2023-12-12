Medeama wouldn't have sacked me if I had met Kwasi Appiah earlier - Ignatius Osei Fosu

Former Medeama coach, Ignatius Osei Fosu

Former Medeama coach, Ignatius Osei Fosu, has stated that he wouldn't have been sacked if he had met former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah earlier.

The ex-Dreams FC manager says he is now more enlightened after working under the Kwasi Appiah recently.



"I told the President of Medeama, Moses Parker, that If I had met Kwesi Appiah before joining your club, you wouldn't have sacked me. I have learned a lot from that man" He told Pure Sports.



Ignatius was sacked after just three games in charge, of which he won none, and left the club in 14th position during the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



He is currently working as an assistant coach for Kwasi Appiah for the Sudan national team.

Ex-Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda is also the goalkeeper's trainer for the Ghanaian-dominated technical team for Sudan.



They have managed one win and a draw in their first two matches in charge of the East African side.







EE/EK