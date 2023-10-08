Media Commission condemns UTV invasion by alleged NPP affiliates

The National Media Commission (NMC)

The National Media Commission has vehemently condemned the recent invasion of the United Television premises and studios by alleged affiliates of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) on the evening of Saturday October 7, 2023.

In a statement issued on Sunday October 8, the Commission said it was collaborating with the Ghana Police Service to actively address the situation from escalating further into violence.



“The Commission is concerned about the increasing use of violence as the preferred method for addressing grievances against the media and journalists. Perpetrators of such crimes must realise that violence does not produce better journalism,” the statement signed by the NMC Executive Secretary George Sarpong said.



It further emphasized the importance of upholding journalistic integrity and condemned the resort to violence of any kind against the media.



“Our Constitution provides avenues for individuals feeling aggrieved by media coverage to seek redress through the complaint settlement mechanism of the National Media Commission,” the statement pointed out.



The NMC however highlighted the importance of fostering a peaceful environment for journalism, especially with the 2024 general elections taking place soon.

“As we enter the electioneering process, it is crucial for political actors and all Ghanaians to understand that the Ghana we envision will not be built on the foundation of violent attacks on journalists,” the NMC emphasized.



Background



In a shocking turn of events, alleged thugs affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) stormed the studios of UTV on Saturday, October 7, 2023, abruptly halting the live broadcast of United Showbiz.



Approximately seven minutes into the show, which was being livestreamed on GhanaWeb, voices of agitation could be heard in the background as host MzGee introduced the program. The evident confusion on the host's face was followed by an extended break in production before the program was eventually taken off the air.



Numerous reports that emerged after the sudden interruption of the production suggest that the show was disrupted by a group of men who entered the studios with hostile intentions.

According to these reports, the agitated individuals had entered the studio with the apparent aim of confronting Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A Plus, who is a regular panel member on the show.



Subsequent videos shared on social media depict a chaotic scene within the UTV studio, with several men calling out for A Plus.



"We are waiting for A Plus today... A Plus has to explain to us why he tore our paper from the NPP party. We are here, we are waiting for A Plus. We are protecting our party property," one of the men is heard shouting in the studio.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has arrested some 16 individuals involved in the invasion of UTV's studios with investigations into the unfortunate incident commenced.



