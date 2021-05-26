Media advised to help regulate public transport operation

Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly

Source: GNA

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has entreated the media to support the Assembly in its bid to regulate public transport operation in the metropolis.

The KMA said urged the media to work with experts in the industry to educate the transport unions on the policies guiding their activities such as road safety, motor-traffic rules, insurance, and the maintenance of vehicles.



Currently, there are 24 identifiable transport unions in the metropolis, making their regulation and supervision difficult, according to the Assembly.



Ms Yvonne Naboo, Deputy Director of Administration, KMA, who was addressing a forum organized by the Department of Urban Roads in Kumasi, said the media should put a premium on road safety issues.



The programme sought to sensitize the media on the importance of insurance stickers and destination indicators within the context of the transportation industry.



It formed part of the ongoing campaign by the Department of Urban Roads to promote efficiency in the industry, especially within the Greater Kumasi area, including Kwadaso, Oforikrom, Suame, Old-Tafo, Asokwa, and Asokore-Mampong.

Ms Naboo said introducing stickers and destination indicators to properly map out routes for the vehicles, were some of the measures taken by the Assembly to ease congestion in the Central Business District (CBD).



The move, according to her, also aimed at supervising the activities of the transport unions relating to the various terminals allocated to them for parking and loading purposes.



Mr Randy Wilson, Head of the Transport Department, KMA, said the forum was also to build an accurate database for planning and management of the transportation industry.



This is expected to promote revenue mobilization for the Assembly.