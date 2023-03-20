1
Media commended for Ghana Month programs

Kojo GhanaMonth Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Mon, 20 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Government of Ghana has commended the Ghanaian media for its dedication to developing Ghana-related content in celebration of Ghana's independence this month of March.

The efforts of the media have not gone unnoticed, and the impact of the dedicated airtime to promoting Ghana and Ghanaian values has been exemplary.

A statement from the Ministry of Information and signed by sector Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah said “Through your coverage, you have brought attention to Ghana's rich history, culture, and people. You have showcased Ghana's achievements and highlighted her potential for growth and development.”

Mr Nkrumah said, “The media's efforts have helped to promote Ghana's tourism and culture, and have helped in efforts to attract investors to the country.”

The government encourages more of such content is encouraged even beyond the month of March.

By doing so, we can continue to raise awareness of Ghana's rich history and contribute to the growth and development of the country.

