Media houses must declare their political biases - Allotey Jacobs insists

Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has asked media houses in Ghana to declare their political affiliations.

Allotey Jacobs bemoaned the conduct of some media houses, particularly with their publications.



He was commenting on the arrest of broadcast journalist, Caleb Kudah by Police officers after he went to film a restricted security zone at the National Security office in Accra.



The journalist was detained and interrogated for hours before he was released.

He has accused some security operatives of physically torturing him while under detention.



Addressing the issue, Allotey Jacobs blasted the media houses over the way they report issues.



"Media houses in Ghana must declare their stance; which political party they belong . . . I say they should declare their stance that I'm for the other party or I'm for NPP. Newspapers should also declare their position. Simple! For us to be able to sift through that this publication they have done is political. It's just to attack this government or attack this opposition party," he stated.