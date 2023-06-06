Media houses urged to be sensitive with headlines relating to Fulanis - Jatikay Centre

Security Analyst, Adib Saani

A Security Analyst and Executive Director for the Jatikay Center for Human Security and Peace Building, Adib Saani, has called on media houses in the country to be security sensitive in their reportage as a way of curbing negative stereotypes of the Fulani ethnic groups.

Speaking at a press briefing organized by the Centre, the security analyst expressed his concern over the growing negative media reportage, especially with headlining and how it has contributed to the negative stereotypes against these groups.



Saani, who has a background in the media industry, highlighted the lack of balanced reporting when it comes to crimes committed by individuals from the Fulani community.



“Let me use this opportunity to admonish the media to be security sensitive in their reporting. I have never, as a media person myself, heard a headline that goes like 'Ashanti robbers nabbed,' or 'Dagomba bandits caged,' or perhaps 'two Ewe killers arrested.' But what do we see today, which has almost become more like a cliché? 'Fulani robbers caged' and 'wanted Fulani bandits nabbed,' among other headlines that contribute to the negative stereotypes," he said.



In addition, the expert said his outfit and other Civil Society Organisations (CSO) stand ready to assist stakeholders address the issues of media houses should be conscious of the impact their reporting can have on perpetuating prejudice and stereotypes.



“The Jatikay Center for Human Security and Peace Building and other CSO groups stand ready to support the government, engage in constructive dialogue, collaborate on initiatives to prevent further violence, address the root causes and foster the culture of peace and inclusivity. We urge the government and other stakeholders including the diplomatic community to consider these security implications seriously and prioritize reconciliation, social cohesion and justice effort,” he added.

More also, the Executive director, Adib Saani, encouraged the Fulani communities to cooperate with law enforcement agencies, rather than taking matters into their own hands.



“We admonish the Fulani communities to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and not take matters into their own hands. There is no need for reprisals. They should make conscious attempts to rid their communities also of these dangerous miscreants who are hell bent on pushing them into disrepute, the rule of law governs us” he added.



