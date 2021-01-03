Media is key in good governance delivery - Adaklu DCE

The press is the fourth estate of democracy

Mr Phanuel Donkor Kadey, Adaklu District Chief Executive (DCE), has noted that the media is a key partner in the delivery of good governance and called for support for them.

"The media, we all are aware is key in the delivery of good governance, transparency and accountability as well as promoting greater participation of the citizenry."



Mr Kadey said it was therefore very important that any platform that sought to empower the citizenry by getting them involved in governance at all levels was supported.



The DCE said this when he addressed journalists at the Volta Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) end of year get-together in Ho.



He said the Assembly had chalked many successes including the engineering of Adaklu Waya-Kpatove roads with Tsrefe-Abuadi-Waya roads being contracted with the contractor already on-site.



"It should be noted that the New Patriotic Party under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had ensured that over the last four years no district nor region was left behind when it came to sharing the national cake.

"Indeed, a good number of development projects have been implemented since the NPP came into power in January 2017 and my confirmation as the District Chief Executive in August 2017."



Mr Kadey said under the Free Senior High School (SHS) Education, a total of 926 students had benefited in Adaklu with 202 of them now graduates.



"The Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) which dwells on five pillars including provision of fertilizer inputs, improved seeds, quality extension services delivery, marketing and E-Agriculture, witnessed the distribution of over 5000 bags of N.P.K. and 2500 bags of Urea fertilizers."



He said Adaklu raised 60,000 cashew seedlings which were distributed to 71 farmers of which 32 are females under the Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD).



The District currently has 78 recruits of Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) who are actively engaged in Adaklu and working.

Mr Kadey said infrastructure for Poverty Reduction Programme (IPEP) under the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives and the vehicle for One-Constituency, One million dollars, two kindergarten blocks, a borehole and a CHPS Compound were constructed.



He said the Assembly in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy under the Rural Electrification Programme, eleven communities had been connected to the national grid as part of Phase I & III of the project.



The DCE said the Assembly was constructing a 14-Unit shed at the Adaklu Waya Animal market, 1No. Office, slaughter room, restroom, toilet, urinal and fencing of the Animal market.



