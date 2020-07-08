General News

Media must 'force' NDC, NPP to stick to campaign promises - Dr Kofi Amoah

Celebrated Ghanaian businessman and economist, Dr Kofi Amoah has admonished the Ghanaian media to lead an agenda that could trigger a monumental transition of Ghana's fortunes beginning with the 2020 General Elections.

Dr Amoah, a former member of Ghana Investment Advisory Council explained that, the media will have to play a crucial role in "forcing" politicians and their political parties to campaign and act on what he described as "existential matters" bedeviling the country, such as jobs, debts, high imports among others.



Expressing his opinions about the upcoming elections via his official Twitter handle, the for FIFA Normalization Committee Chairman emphasized that politicians have always been treated with kid gloves when it comes to delivering on promises.



He therefor indicated that the media must force the politicians to do what the citizens need and not engage in trivial discussions.





1/4 “FORCE” POLITICIANS TO ACT ON EXISTENTIAL MATTERS



Campaign promises evaporate

The peoples key challenges remain n worsen with time



It’s “our” nation and its time to “force” our elected politicians to do what we need:

JOBS,plenty

IMPORTS,less

DEBTS,less



Make them listen!! — citizen kofi amoah (@amoah_citizen) July 8, 2020

2/4 To succeed in turning things around, there shld be a new covenant with the elected that clearly sets out WHAT, i believe we all see as MUST HAVE, MUST DO that will assure real progress for all Ghanaians:

JOBS for everyone, educated or not

REDUCE IMPORTATION

REDUCE BORROWING — citizen kofi amoah (@amoah_citizen) July 8, 2020

"The time is now to help make Election 2020 an epochal transition, from our post-independent lost period to a post-Pandemic, inclusive, supercharged development, putting our people to work n stop the crazy importation sapping our strength, our confidence and our future," he said.



The renowned economist said political parties about to embark on the campaign trail must be forced by the media fundamental Ghanaian challenges such as rural urban migration, unemployment, increasing debt stock and many other important national issues.





3/4Our rural youth who have migrated to the cities trafficking in the heat n rain is emotionally painful to watch



Pls lets help them with better jobs They are ASSETS n can produce for export or to import-substitute



We cant continue piling debts upon debts, making d future bleak — citizen kofi amoah (@amoah_citizen) July 8, 2020

4/4 Pls Brothers/Sisters this isnt an NPP/NDC matter!

Its a Ghana matter n if we don’t act n do what ALL NATIONS have done to build strong domestic economies n we continue to ignore putting our people and our lands to work,keep borrowing to feel good,our future’ll be gloomier

TBC — citizen kofi amoah (@amoah_citizen) July 8, 2020

