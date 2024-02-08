Media organizations eulogize Noah Dameh at his burial ceremony

The late Noah Dameh

Source: Nicholas Tetteh, Contributor

National and transnational media organizations have extolled former Deputy Station Coordinator of Radio Ada, Noah Dameh who passed away on September 17, 2023, at age 49 while facing trial for an alleged false publication about

businessman, Daniel McKorley.



On Thursday, January 13, 2022, some unknown hoodlums stormed Radio Ada, a Community radio station based in Ada East District in the Greater Accra Region, to attack Noah, but their attempt failed,



However, the perpetrators brutalized other staff on duty, and clients and vandalized the on-air-studio to quench their temper.



The ace journalist was laid to rest on January 27, 2024, in his hometown, Bornikopey in Ada.



Radio Ada, Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), Ghana Community Radio Network

(GCRN), the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), The Third World Network Africa, and Translocal Social Movement Learning all elegized a tribute in honor of the journalist.



In a eulogy by Radio Ada, the station exalted him as a hero of community radio whose legacy in the media space in Ghana is indelible and irreplaceable.



“Today, we celebrate Noah Dameh as a hero of a true Community Radio journalist. He understood profoundly that in a situation of injustice, silence is not golden but murky. In a situation of injustice, silence is complicity”, the tribute reads.



The tribute continued; “Today, we celebrate Noah Dameh as a Community Radio icon



because he was a true hero. In the end, it is courage that distinguishes heroes. Noah acted on his conviction and inspired us to do the same.”

In another tribute, the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) lauded Noah as a member of the fraternity who believed in truth, justice, and freedom.



To the GJA, Noah has dedicated his life to the promotion and protection of development interests in Ada on behalf of the people through the power of radio to pursue good causes even against powerful business operators and traditional leaders.



Ghana Community Radio Network (GCRN) also glorified Noah as a dedicated and outspoken media personality who used his effort to empower individuals and provide them with a platform to express their concerns in their native language, free from hesitation or bias.



GCRN’s tribute acknowledged the veteran journalist’s loss as a significant void to the media fraternity whose legacy continues to inspire the youth to strive for greater heights and foster a culture of fearlessness not only in GCRN but also within the media fraternity.



“Noah’s memory will forever inspire us to be fearless advocates for justice, to amplify the voices of the marginalized, and to work tirelessly towards a more just and equitable society”, the tribute read.

Similarly, the manager of the Freedom Expression Programme at the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Muheed Saeed described him as a journalist for the people and the vulnerable whose service in the (media) guild is not for personal gains but to serve all humanities.



The manager urged all journalists in Ghana serving in the various media houses to work with braveness and emulate Noah’s resilience as the only legacy a journalist can be remembered for.



The Third World Network Africa and Translocal Social Movement Learning also



complimented Noah as an outstanding journalist and a fearless fighter for social justice using his attributes to seek redress for the betrayal and dispossession of the Ada citizens through the monopoly control over the Ada Songor Lagoon to a single firm.