Media pampering NPP unlike how they held NDC accountable – Afriyie Ankrah claims

Fri, 25 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, General Secretary aspirant of the opposition NDC, is unhappy with the failure of the media to hold the Akufo-Addo-led government accountable.

According to him, instead of the media asking relevant questions about things that are not going on well in the country, the media asks funny questions.

He said, the media always claims they are playing the devil’s advocate and turn to be “gatekeepers” looking on unconcerned about the mess the country is heading towards.

Speaking on GhanaWeb’s ‘Election Desk’ programme, Afriyie Ankrah noted that if the media had been able to hold the NPP government accountable like they did to the NDC, Ghana won’t have been in a mess.

“The reason why we are in this state is because a lot of media people have pampered this government, a lot of media people.

“When they started messing around, instead of media people speaking the truth to them, they became gatekeepers. So, things that if half of it happens under NDC they will come out strongly, then at a point they said ‘they want to be the devil's advocate’,” Elvis Afriyie Ankrah told Edward Smith Anamale.

He added, “Really, you are only a devil when it's about the NPP? What devil’s advocate? Facts are facts. The same way that NDC was held to account when we were in power, if half of it was done to NPP, we won’t be here today.”

“Because they know when they mess up…media people will be asking funny questions and try to be doing false equivalence; NDC and NPP are the same. We can never be the same!” Elvis Afriyie Ankrah stressed.

Watch the full interview below:





