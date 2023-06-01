Media personality Sixtus Dong Ullo runs for law school presidency

Sixtus Dong Ullo

Popular Broadcast Journalist and Producer, Sixtus Dong Ullo, is contesting to be President of the Ghana School of Law Students’ Representative Council (SRC).

Among four (4) other contenders, the former Eyewitnesses News Producer cum Court Correspondent for local media giant, Citi FM/TV, and Producer of 3FMSunrise Morning Show is promising to rejuvenate student leadership and galvanize the student front when elected President of the SRC.



Sixtus Dong Ullo demonstrated knowledge of the law and Court processes in the 2020 Election Petition Hearing when he ran commentary on the hearing. He earned the admiration of many for his simplicity and sheer ability to explain seemingly complex processes and implications of the processes on the country’s democratic governance.



In the advocacy for some 499 students who had been denied admission into the Ghana School of Law merely for lack of capacity; notwithstanding that they had duly passed the qualifying examination, the respected Court Correspondent led a national conversation on the need to reform legal education. Then as Producer of the nation’s most listened-to current affairs radio show, Eyewitness News, he generated a national conversation on the plight of the students, engaged stakeholders including Parliament, the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice, Civil Society, Practitioners, Individuals and the Ghana School of Law, in the ensuing media conversation.



The students were consequently admitted into the School with legislative processes triggered for reforms of legal education.

Sixtus Dong Ullo has, prior to, and thereafter, been involved in the national conversation on legal education reforms. He often provided platforms for, and led discussions on, the challenges facing Post-Call students, problems bedeviling the Ghana School of Law entrance examinations, as well as the qualifying Bar examination. This he does by identifying the issues, connecting the stakeholders, and tailoring out workable solutions from the engagements.



The experienced and dynamic student leader has been telling voters of the Ghana School of Law SRC elections that he will facilitate a One-student; One-Mifi agenda for ease of academic work, advocate for a timeous release of remarked and re-tallied exam results to curb delays in the progression of students from Part I to Part II, and highlight the concerns of students with special needs for address while opening a multimedia lecture-room system.



Sixtus Dong Ullo also says he will advocate for waivers for students who pass the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) course to be admitted as Associates at the Ghana Institute of Arbitrators, power-up the SRC Scholarship Scheme, set up an SRC Welfare Scheme and facilitate psychological support services for students.