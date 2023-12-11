Media practitioner urges collaboration between stakeholders for effective local governance

Foster Enam Dagadu is the president of West Africa Union of Ewes

The executive board member of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), Foster Enam Dagadu, who doubles as the founder and president of the West Africa Union of Ewes has advocated for collaboration among all stakeholders for an effective local governance system in the country.

According to him, stakeholders including traditional authorities, the clergy, women and youth, churches, and other identifiable groups must come together to map out strategies that would shape and transform society based on the local government structure.



Mr. Dagadu said these in an interview on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.



Using the upcoming district-level elections as a point of reference, the sports journalist was of the view that it was time the electorate voted for persons with strategies who would bring about development and improve lives in the various communities.



"I am proposing the following for consideration by whoever wins the upcoming district Assembly elections, in my electoral area, Akoefe- Akpenoe to consider.



We need the local union of churches to assist our traditional leaders, together with the local government representative to unite and develop our electoral area. I believe the local union of churches plays a major part in community development. A vibrant youth association - a community or electoral college without a youth association is just like a community without a future.



We need the youth associations to come on board to assist in the development of our communities. Local farmers' associations will help our farmers benefit from government agriculture programs like planting for food and jobs - I expect the next assembly member to unite the unit committee members to work together for the socio-economic transformation of the electoral area, not the one-man show as usual - one will be surprised citizens don't even know their unit committee members in Akoefe- Akpenoe electoral area", he said.

There should be a massive educational campaign to sensitize the population on local government issues so that they can effectively participate in the process," the sports journalist said.



He said that specifically, the Akoefe-Akpenoe electoral area needs someone who can lobby outside the municipal assembly to bring development to the area.



"We need a 21st-century leader who understands the dynamics of change to champion this agenda. Akoefe lacks a lot in terms of infrastructure and basic amenities.



I therefore challenge the next assembly member to make sure our senior high school is completed by the next academic year. Am also pleading with the electorate in Akoefe- Akpenoe electoral area to vote wisely and vote for unity and development and not for selfish interests," he said.



Dagadu believes by so doing the Akoefe- Akpenoe electoral area can be transformed into an enviable place.