Media urged to play watchdog role towards preventing electoral violence, extremism

The media plays an essential role in democratic governance

Sadiq Adu-Twum, Executive Director for the Aman Centre for Democracy, Security and Counter-Terrorism, ACDS – Africa, has highlighted the need for the media in championing its watchdog role to prevent electoral violence and extremism.

According to him, the media plays an essential role in accountability and transparency before, during, and after elections are held.



Speaking during a national dialogue on Preventing Violent Extremism and Electoral Violence in Ghana, Sadiq Adu-Twum stressed on the need for the media to be strengthened to perform its role effectively.



“We call on the media to play its watchdog, accountability, and transparent role keenly to prevent violence during the elections. While violent extremism requires interventions to protect the security of people and assets, prevention of violent extremism and electoral violence needs to go beyond strict security concerns to development-related causes as a solution to this remarkable development,” Sadiq Adu Twum said.

He added that ACDS – Africa has adopted a development approach to the prevention of violent extremism (PVE) and electoral violence (EV) by involving and partnering key stakeholders such as the traditional and religious sectors to profess lasting solutions.



“There is a need for a clarion call for a peaceful election before, during and after December 7th, and this, we cannot achieve without the involvement of our traditional and religious authorities, for they play a seemingly important role in our growing democratic governance system,” he added.