Medic who tweeted about Kuami Eugene’s health condition confirms 3-month suspension

File photo

A medical practitioner at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), Doctor Amina Haarun has apologized for disclosing the health status of popular Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene.

The musician was involved in a near-fatal accident last Sunday, March 17, 2024.



According to eyewitnesses, the musician’s vehicle rammed into a tipper truck from behind.



The accident happened around 11:30 pm.



The doctor attending to Kuami on Monday in what is described as unauthorized disclosure, made public the health condition of the musician in a post on social media.



“Kuami Eugene is here at the hospital with us, and it ain’t looking good. Kindly send him a prayer,” the doctor disclosed.

However, in a regrettable tone, the she has admitted her mistake adding that “Mistakes are made for lessons to be learnt.”



“I am highly regretful of the inconveniences caused to the Patient due to my violation of our “Code Of Ethics”. Mistakes are made for lessons to be learnt, henceforth, will not repeat such mistake in the future and am trying my best to solve this as soon as possible,” she added.



Her statement also confirmed reports that she had been suspended for three months. She clarified that her license had been suspended for the said duration and that she was to stay away from the facility during the period.



Read her letter below:



