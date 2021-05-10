Medical Practitioner describes coronavirus as beneficial to the country

Dr Leslie Allotey, General Medical Practitioner

General Medical Practitioner, Dr Leslie Allotey says the COVID-19 pandemic has presented numerous advantages to Ghanaian society.

Asked to describe how things have been for him and other medical practitioners since the pandemic took over, he said, “I can be a little bit biased because I am not just a Medical Doctor but I’m also an entrepreneur. Having been in the business part of the medical field, I would say it has been very beneficial by God’s Grace”.



In an interview with Kojo Manuel on Y 107.9 FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe Show, he said, “It has really made a lot of Ghanaians health-conscious unlike before where people would just go to pharmacies and buy any first aid when they’re unwell. But now, because COVID-19 comes in various ways, they’re not really sure what exactly they’re dealing with so they go straight to the hospital”.



Dr Allotey added, the pandemic so far has helped hospital attendants. “So far I’ll say it has really helped hospital attendants so for me, I’ll say it’s been amazing as we want it to”.

He noted that despite it being beneficial to him and his field, his wish however is for, “the pandemic to go away so that we can all go back to our normal lives”.



He used the platform to advise all Ghanaians to still stay safe because, “COVID-19 is very real but most Ghanaians refuse to admit it until they get infected or someone close to them does which shouldn’t be the case. We should all protect ourselves”, he advocated.