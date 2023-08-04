Medical and Dental Council inducts 117 medical practitioners

File photo

Source: GNA

The Medical and Dental Council has inducted 117 newly qualified Medical and Dental practitioners.

The inductees, however, have been put on a provisional register until they completed their mandatory one-year internship with accredited health facilities.



The medical practitioners would be able to diagnose, treat physical and mental illnesses, diseases, and infections, and prescribe medications.



The dental practitioners can diagnose and treat diseases, injuries, and abnormalities of the teeth and gums.



Alhaji Mahama Asei Seini, the Deputy Minister of Health, in a speech on behalf of the Minister, congratulated the new inductees for their success, adding that they would augment the current strength of about 6000 assistants serving in various parts of the country.



He urged health professionals to uphold high professional standards to win the public interest.

Alhaji Seini described recent media reports of professional negligence, improper conduct, and unethical by doctors, dentists, physician assistants, nurses, and pharmacists as unfortunate and urged them to change the narrative.



Professor P.K Nyame, the Chairman of the 10th Board of the Medical and Dental Council, in a speech read on his behalf, assured the inductees of the Council’s support to enable them to achieve their purpose.



He said using social media had many advantages but cautioned them against using it to share confidential information about patients.



Prof Nyame advised the inductees to be abreast of medical advances, develop good interpersonal relationships, know their limits, and call for help when necessary to ensure they delivered as expected.