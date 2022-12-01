Medical and Dental Council suspends the licenses of nine doctors 

The nine practitioners had their licences suspended for various infractions

Nine doctors have had their licenses and registration suspended by the Medical and Dental Council of Ghana.

A notice signed by the Register of the Council, Dr. Divine Banyubala, said the suspension of the practitioners is in line with laws guiding the Medical and Dental Council as well as health practice.



"In accordance with Sections 26 and 27 of the Health Professions Regulatory Bodies Act, 2013 (Act 857) and the Medical and Dental Council's Fitness to Practice Guidelines of 2014, the License/Registration of the underlisted practitioners have been suspended by the Medical and Dental Council, Ghana," the notice said.



Failure to appear before an assessment panel, failure to go for treatment as recommended, and failure to be on treatment and recommended rehabilitation were all cited as reasons for their suspension.



The Medical and Dental Council has thus urged the "general public, employers, and prospective employers" to take note of the information and "be guided accordingly."



The Medical and Dental Council is the statutory agency under the Ministry of Health established under Part II of the Health Professions Regulatory Bodies Act, 2013 (Act 857) responsible for the regulation of the training and practice of medicine and dentistry in Ghana.

This means the suspended doctors until a reversal of their suspension is announced, can no longer hold themselves as members of the Council and practice as doctors.



See the notice, including names of the nine practitioners below:







