Medical philanthropist Grace Ayensu-Danquah offers free ear screening for children in Essikado-Ketan

A nurse interacting with a woman

As part of her humanitarian philanthropy, Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah, the main opposition National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for Essikado-Ketan in the Western Region, has organised a free ear screening exercise for her constituents to mark World Hearing Day 2024.

This time round, she focused her philanthropy on children.



On Thursday, 29 February 2024, Dr Ayensu-Danquah and her team screened clients and community members who thronged the Dr Grace Mall.



She said: "In line with our healthcare policy, we vow to take a comprehensive approach to addressing health disparities within our constituency", indicating her party's intention to change and transform the lives of the constituents of Essikado-Ketan.



Dr Ayensu-Danquah saves sight of 62 elderly patients, screens hundreds more for free



This is not the first time Dr Ayensu-Danquah has given back to her community.



In March 2023, for instance, her munificence saved 62 elderly patients suffering from cataracts from total blindness.

They were offered badly needed surgical interventions that saved their sight.



Hundreds of eye patients were also diagnosed and gifted medical glasses.



Most of the beneficiaries were the aged pensioners, many of whom were in their late sixties and seventies, who hardly earned any income.



The eye screening exercise held at Essikado attracted over 1,000 people who were assessed and given free glasses and other forms of medication.



Dr Grace Ayensu, who contested the constituency's seat in the 2020 elections, footed the bills for accommodation and feeding for the two days the patients underwent examination for their surgeries.



Dr Ayensu-Danquah gives relief to kidney patients

Dr Ayensu-Danquah, who is passionate about serving, also uses her private medical centre, Sage Medical Centre, located at 24 Boundary Road, East Legon, opposite Ampomah Hotel, to help kidney patients in whatever way she can.



Last year, in the heat of a national debate on kidney disease and the cost of treatment, Dr Ayensu-Danquah advocated the scrapping of taxes on dialysis consumables and urged the government to cover the treatment under the National Health Insurance Scheme.



In line with her medical philanthropy, Dr Ayensu-Danquah's NGO provides free medical supplies and equipment to clinics and hospitals in rural areas.







Who Is Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah



Grace Ayensu-Danquah (MD, MPH, FGCPS, FICS, FACS) is a gender advocate, humanitarian surgeon, educationist, and philanthropist.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles and a Medical Degree from the University of Wisconsin in Madison.



She is a double board-certified surgeon trained in general surgery, having completed a trauma and burn fellowship and trained in reconstructive surgery.



In addition to this, she holds a Master's Degree in Public Health in International Health Management and Planning with special certification in humanitarian assistance and disaster management from Johns Hopkins University School of Hygiene Public Health.



Dr. Ayensu-Danquah has also worked in private practice in the United States and holds licenses to practice in California, Michigan, and Maryland.



In Ghana, she runs a private surgical facility in Accra. She is also the Founder of Healing Hands Organisation, an NGO dedicated to providing medical and surgical care to the poor and needy who have no access to proper healthcare. The organisation also provides free medical supplies and equipment to clinics and hospitals in rural areas.





Dr. Ayensu-Danquah is a member of the Ghana FDA Advisory Team for Vaccines and Biological Products and a board member of Days for Girls International Ghana.



She is also a Professor of Medicine at the Center for Global Surgery at the University of Utah in the United States, a lecturer at the Cape Coast University Medical School, a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and a fellow of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons.