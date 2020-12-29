Medical report on 2nd suspect in Prof Benneh’s murder trial submitted to court

The late Prof Yaw Benneh

A comprehensive medical report on the second suspect in the trial of the murder of former University of Ghana law lecturer, Professor Yaw Benneh, has finally been submitted.

The submission of the medical report on Opambour Agya Badu Nkansah by police prosecution follows weeks of failure to produce the suspect before the court.



Nkansah is facing the court on charges of conspiracy and murder has been absent for eight consecutive times since October 14, 2020.



The prosecution told the court that Nkansah was indisposed and was receiving treatment at the Police Hospital.



“At the Kaneshie District court Tuesday, December 29, 2020, the presiding judge, Ms Ama Adomako Kwakye who acknowledged receipt of the medical report indicated that all the cost borne by the state in treating Nkansah could have been prevented.

“She further advised the police and investigators to handle accused persons in custody professionally,” according to a report published by Graphic Online.



Prof Benneh, a Senior Lecturer with the Faculty of Law, University of Ghana (Legon), was found dead at his residence at Adjiringanor in Accra.



His body was found at his residence on Saturday, September 12, 2020, lying in a pool of blood, with his hands tied behind him with cuts all over his body.