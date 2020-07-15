Regional News

Medical staff at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital dies of coronavirus

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

A health worker at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has died after contracting the deadly Coronavirus, officials say.

Although management will not give full details of the recorded fatality, it says a number of its staff have recovered from the virus too.



“As at the last check, Komfo Anokye has had 140 people who have tested positive. I think the cumulative figure as at this week, came to about 170”, said Dr Oheneba Owusu Danso, CEO of the facility adding that: “but in all this, about 70% of them have come back to work.”



He continued: “In fact, the recovery rate is very fast giving the fact that as I speak, we have lost sadly one of our staff, but beyond that currently we have only one staff who is been admitted. For all these numbers of most of them have been taken care of from home and from their own self-isolation.”

At least nine health workers in Ghana have so far succumbed to COVID-19 related infections as of June 30, 2020.



A joint statement issued by the Health Sector Unions and Professional Associations said a total of 779 health workers have so far been infected with the contagion since Ghana first recorded it in mid-March.

