Meduma residents grieve over poor roads

Drivers have complained that the road makes it difficult to get revenue

Source: Joe Marfo, Contributor

Some concerned residents of Meduma Newsite, a community in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region have bitterly lamented over the poor roads in the community.

According to the inhabitants, the road that connects five communities namely, Alhaji Koo Atimatim, Taabuom, Maase, Ghana Bar & Abaakya is completely torn out and this has affected their economic and social lives.



A stream on the road has become a death trap to road users as they find it difficult to cross whenever it rains. They said the loss of human lives is inevitable if a bridge is not constructed on it.



The leader of the concern residents Mr Opoku Joseph known popularly as 'Sir Joe' who spoke with Newstimesgh.com reporter Joe Marfo said “I have witnessed a lot of accidents on this devastated road. Many people have lost their lives due to this poor road”.

Some drivers who expressed their ordeal said the bad state of the road makes it difficult for them to get revenue, given that they visit mechanics every time they ply the road.



The Meduma residents have averted the blame on Madam Fransisca Oteng Mensah, Member of Parliament (MP) Kwabere East and Mr Osei Asibey Bonsu, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for scorning them in terms infrastructural projects.



Consequently, the residents have appealed to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to help them get their fair share of the national cake by providing them with good roads a soon as possible.

