Meek Mill fights attackers at Afro Nation concert

Fri, 30 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It took a lot of effort for the security to protect Meek Mill from a group of thugs who swamped the American rapper at the Afro Nation concert in Accra.

The rapper, who felt threatened by the violent crowd, struggled and fought his way through to the stage for his performance.

At a point, he freed himself from the guard and went after the crowd.

Meek Mill was spotted engaging in a fistfight with one of his attackers in a bid to defend himself.

This reportedly happened prior to his performance and before his phone was allegedly stolen.

"They pick pocketed me for my phoneeeeeee SMH…. Bring that Jawn back if you got it!!!," Meek Mill announced his ordeal on Instagram.

Earlier, the rapper's videos and photos topped social media trends with fans expressing their excitement to have him in Ghana.

Meek Mill also shared a video that chronicled his activities and encouraged his friends abroad to visit Ghana and the African continent.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
