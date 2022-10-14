Meena Breast Cancer Foundation takes maiden outreach to Potsin T.I AMASS

Members of Meena Breast Cancer Foundation at Potsin T.I AMASS

The Meena Breast Cancer Foundation has sensitized students of T.I Ahmadiyya Senior High School at Potsin in the Central Region on breast cancer.

The sensitization is the maiden outreach the Foundation has carried out as part of its effort to fight breast cancer.



The Foundation aims at embarking on an aggressive campaign to offer support to patients to undergo medical treatment.



This is in a bid to curb breast cancer-related deaths.



With a team of nurses from the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital’s breast cancer unit, students were educated on the risk factors of the disease and possible preventive measures.



In what was a very engaging discussion, students were awed by some of the points raised by the nurses. This got them asking critical questions and sharing their thoughts pertaining to their health.

The Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF), Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng who is also leading the breast cancer campaign, indicated that the event would be replicated in other Senior High Schools to get awareness rooted in women at their young age.



He said communities would also have their share of the sensitization, screening, and financial support for poor patients.



“We are keeping alive the dreams of my late wife who was determined to fight breast cancer at all costs but unfortunately lost her life to the disease. This is an aggressive campaign we are mounting across the country. This will not end here. We are taking to other schools and communities to get the education to go far. I have been inspired by my wife to be at the forefront of this war,” he said.



Students and teachers of the school were screened freely for breast cancer. Two of the students have however been referred to seek medical attention after lumps were found in their breasts.



On behalf of the school, an Assistant Headmaster of the school, John Festus Boison thanked the Foundation for choosing the institution as its first point of call and lauded it for its effort to help win the war against the disease.

“I can see that the students are very excited. This means that the education has been engaging and gone deep into their heads. We thank the Meena Breast Cancer Foundation for coming here and we hope that they would come again next time to further educate us. We are grateful,” he said.



The Meena Breast Cancer Foundation was launched on October 6 to mount an aggressive war against breast cancer not only in October but within a whole year.



