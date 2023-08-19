Meet Abigail Wowolo: The 2023 UG School of Law valedictorian with 3.72 FGPA

Abigail Nakuor Wowolo, 2023 UG School of Law valedictorian

The University of Ghana will today (Saturday, August 19) hold its 2023 Graduation Ceremony for three schools.

The event slated for the Great Hall will cater for graduates from the School of Law, the University of Ghana Medical School and the School of Biomedical and Allied Health Services.



Four graduating students, ahead of the event, are enjoying congratulatory messages on social media for excelling in their School of Law programme.



The quartet bagged First Class Honours according to the Class of 2023 list sighted by GhanaWeb.



They include Jasmine Kukua Tekyi Acheampong, Ohenewaa Asantewaa Armoh, Elenor Wesom Mogeri and Abigail Nakuor Wowolo.



The University of Ghana Law Students’ have confirmed that the last graduand (Abigail) will be the valedictorian for the law graduates after finishing with a Final Grade Point Average (FGPA) of 3.72.



The School of Law of the University of Ghana is the premier center for legal education in Ghana and continues to lead the way in preparing students for the legal profession.



It was first established as a department of the Faculty of Social Studies in the 1958/59 academic year, becoming a Faculty in 1960/61 then eventually a full-fledged school in the 2014/15 academic year.

See the profile of Abigail as shared by legal NGO, the Noble Law group:



Ms. Abigail Nakuor Wowolo is a graduate of the University of Ghana School of Law (UGSOL).



She attended Achimota School where she was the Deputy Senior Girls’ Prefect for the 2018/2019 Academic year and a member of the Writers’ and Debaters club and an Ex-officio member.



Ms. Wowolo was a member of the Moot and Advocacy Committee of UGSOL in the year 2020. In the same year, she was a Member of the Chamber of Jubilee Hall of the University of Ghana.



Abigail was also a Member of the hall’s Judicial Board.



Ms. Wowolo is the Chief Justice of Jubilee Hall and a Member of the Judicial Board of the Student Representative Council (SRC) of the University of Ghana.



She is also an Associate Editor for the Federation of African Law Students (FALAS).

Aspiration



Ms. Wowolo hopes to contribute her quota to the development of Ghana through the various thematic areas to be tackled in the fellowship.



She seeks to build her capacity in advocacy, leadership and creativity through the various projects and exercises she will undertake in this fellowship.



Also, as one who seeks to gain ascendancy in the law, she hopes to build a strong network in the legal fraternity and, beyond that, a connection that would provide her an advantage to help propel her to advocate for the rights of people, ensure a better criminal justice system in Ghana and help educate people on the law and how it affects them.





Presenting the Valedictorian of the UGSoL Class of 2023:

Abigail Nakuor Wowolo ⚖️???? pic.twitter.com/Hc36BV63ro — UG Law Students’ Union (@ug_lsu) August 18, 2023

