Meet Archbishop Duncan-Williams’ father who was first Mayor of Kumasi

EK Duncan-Williams in a handshake with the late Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth

When the late Queen of England, Elizabeth II, died on September 8, 2022, the world celebrated her in a way that, for many, was deserving of her many years as a monarch.

And for those who had personal encounters with her, they also used the moment to share with the rest of the world who she was to them, as well as the times they spent with her.



One of these posts came from Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the father of the Charismatic Christian faith in Ghana, and also founder of the Action Chapel International.



In his post, he shared a fond memory of his late father’s encounter with the queen, during one of her visits to Ghana.



The post came with a photo of his father, Ambassador Edwards Kojo Duncan-Williams, in a handshake with the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles, and Queen Elizabeth.



“I am pleased to share this multigenerational treasure of my family. My dad, Amb. E.K. Duncan-Williams, met Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in Ghana in 1959. May her soul rest in the bosom of our heavenly Father,” his tweet said.



The caption on the attached photo also read: “The Duke of Edinburgh exchanging greetings with E. Kojo Duncan-Williams during Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Ghana in 1959.”

But what do we know about the late father of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams? The following details are culled from Wikipedia:



Edward Kojo Duncan-Williams was a Ghanaian politician. He was a member of parliament for the Adaagya constituency from 1965 to 1966, he was also one of the earliest District Commissioners to be appointed in Kumasi.



Early life and education



Duncan-Williams was born on 24 May 1910 at Akumadan in the Ashanti Region. He had his early education at Government Boys' Primary School in Kumasi and Atuabo in the Eastern Nzima Traditional Area of the Western Region, and his secondary education at Mfantsipim School, Cape Coast.



Career and politics



Duncan-Williams was the Assistant Secretary of the Farmers' Association (later named the Cocoa Purchasing Company) in 1952. He was later appointed Supervisor for the Atwima/Nwabiagya district with the headquarters at Abuakwa. He was transferred to Sunyani and made Provisional District Manager of the Cocoa Purchasing Company.

While in Sunyani, Duncan-Williams was elected vice-chairman for the Brong Ahafo Region branch of the Convention People's Party. In 1959, he was appointed District Commissioner for the Kumasi district by the then president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and in 1961 he became the Regional Secretary for the Convention People's Party. In June 1965 he was made member of parliament for the Adaagya constituency. He served in this capacity until the overthrow of the Nkrumah government in February 1966.



