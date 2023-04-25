1
Menu
News

Meet Bright Hodzor; the man who paints the Jubilee House – People & Places

Video Archive
Tue, 25 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bright Hodzor’s journey may have started in the little-known community of Leklebi Duga, but all of his life’s struggles, lessons and opportunities have led him to a point of high repute.

With a tall portfolio of working for very respectable and influential people in Ghana, Bright, known as the Celebrity Painter, has earned himself so many laurels, so much that today, he is the man who paints the seat of Ghana seat of government, the Jubilee House.

In his sit-down with Etsey Atisu in this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV, he recalls how he had to move from waiting on secondary school students at PRESEC, so that he could gather their leftovers to eat, to a point where he pursued his childhood passion.

It’s a beautiful story that he shares with GhanaWeb. Watch the full video below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘It's a joke to praise Mahama for paying his electricity’ – Wontumi
'Frimpong-Boateng is politically immature' - Maurice Ampaw
Kumawu election: NDC sponsoring independent candidate – Wontumi
Gabby’s 2017 tweet about galamsey 'comes biting'
Social media users mourn lady shot 5 times by her boyfriend in Kumasi
Social media users mourn lady shot 5 times by her boyfriend in Kumasi
‘Greatest danger to forests of Ghana was Sir John’ – Report
Gifty Anti speaks on marriage separation rumours
Yonny Kulendi is next CJ - New report shoots down Torkornoo's chances
How Chief Imam declared sighting of new moon, end of Ramadan 2023
Related Articles: