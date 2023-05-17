Meet Emmanuel Boam, the man who proved his word by beating Dr Kwabena Donkor

Emmanuel Boam is the parliamentary candidate of the NDC for the 2024 general elections

For many of the big names in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who failed to retain their bids to represent their constituents in the 2024 general elections, one of the names that has been a shocker is the Member of Parliament for Pru East, Dr. Kwabena Donkor.

The former Minister of Energy was beaten by a man who spoke boldly ahead of the polls on Saturday, May 13, 2023, stating how confident he was in giving the sitting MP a political thrashing.



Being overly-convinced in his ability to unseat the MP, Emmanuel Kwaku Boam said in an earlier GhanaWeb report that it was time for Dr Kwabena Donkor to say goodbye to parliament.



"Dr Kwabena Donkor's popularity in Pru East has declined and that is why in the 2020 elections, the NDC presidential candidate, H.E John Mahama secured more votes than the MP.



"He (Kwabena Donkor) is not accessible. You can't go to his house; when you go to his residence, you'll be told to go to the party office to wait for him and by the time you get to the party office, he'll be nowhere to be found," he said.



Prue East is one of the poorest districts in the country, where majority of the indigenes are peasant farmers and periodically need support from privileged persons to be able to secure government work for their relatives.



And true to his word, he lived the dream.



At the end of the contest, Emmanuel Kwaku Boam polled 474 as against the 371 polled by the sitting MP, Dr Kwabena Donkor.

But, who really is Emmanuel Kwaku Boam?



Emmanuel Kwaku Boam, the epitome of resilience and visionary leadership, is a shining example of the transformative power of politics. On the monumental day of May 13th, 2023, he was elected as the NDC Parliamentary elect for the Pru East constituency, leaving an indelible mark on Ghanaian politics.



Born into humble beginnings, Emmanuel Kwaku Boam understood firsthand the challenges



faced by his community. Rather than succumbing to adversity, he embraced it as fuel to ignite change. With an unwavering determination and a deep-rooted belief in the power of public service, he embarked on a journey to uplift his constituency and create a better future for all.



Emmanuel Kwaku Boam's educational journey began at Kumasi Technical University, where he pursued a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Accountancy from 2005 to 2008. He further expanded his knowledge and skills by obtaining a Bachelor's degree in Accounting with Computing from the same institution between 2005 and 2011.



Recognizing the importance of continuous learning, Boam went on to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to pursue an MPHIL in Industrial Finance and Investments.



His rise to prominence within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was marked by a

Emmanuel Kwaku Boam's rise to prominence within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was marked by a tireless dedication to the principles of social democracy and inclusive governance. His ability to empathize with the struggles of the marginalized and his unwavering commitment to justice propelled him forward as a beacon of hope.



The electrifying campaign that led to his election as the NDC Parliamentary elect for Pru East constituency was characterized by a compelling vision. Boam's visionary leadership centered on community development, empowerment, and the eradication of inequality. He ignited the flames of progress, promising improved access to education, healthcare, infrastructure, and employment opportunities for all.



On that momentous day of May 13th, 2023, the people of Pru East made their resounding declaration of trust and belief in Emmanuel Kwaku Boam. They recognized his unparalleled capacity to uplift their voices, his unwavering dedication to their needs, and his unbreakable spirit in the face of adversity.



Emmanuel Kwaku Boam's journey is not merely about achieving political office; it is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the transformative power of inspired leadership. He serves as a powerful reminder that change is possible, even in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds.



As the NDC Parliamentary elect for Pru East, Boam now stands poised to unleash a new era of progress, prosperity, and unity. His infectious passion and unwavering commitment to the betterment of his constituency will undoubtedly inspire others to follow in his footsteps.



Emmanuel Kwaku Boam's story resonates far beyond the borders of Pru East. It serves as a powerful testament to the potential within each of us to effect change, to create a future where hope triumphs over despair, and where the collective well-being of all citizens is paramount.

With his visionary leadership, Emmanuel Kwaku Boam will undoubtedly forge a path of



transformation, leaving an indelible legacy in the annals of Ghanaian history.



His election as the NDC Parliamentary elect for Pru East is not just a victory for one man—it is a triumph for the power of determination, inspiration, and the boundless potential of the human spirit



