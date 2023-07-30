Meet Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani: Niger's new military ruler

Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani: Niger's new military ruler

Niger joins other African countries that currently have military rulers after the democratically elected president were ousted in coups.

Other West African nations, Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea also have military rulers as does Chad in the Central Africa region.



When a group of Nigeriene soldiers started what seemed like a coup, there was uncertainty till late in the evening 10 soldiers appeared on TV where it was announced that president Mohamed Bazoum has been removed.



Hors later on Thursday, one Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani, also known by the alias Omar Tchiani, was named the leader of the new junta.



Here are five things we know about him - Courtesy the BBC



a. Gen Tchiani, 62, has been at the helm of the presidential guard since 2011

b. The 700-strong force was established by the ousted president’s predecessor Mahamadou Issoufou to guard against military takeovers



c. He was linked a 2015 coup attempt against Mr Issoufou. A subsequent court case in 2018 cleared him of involvement



d. He was promoted to the rank of general in 2018 by Mr Issoufou



e. Before the military takeover, President Bazoum had planned on removing the general as part of changes he had been making to the security forces, Niger's private L'Enqueteur newspaper reports.



