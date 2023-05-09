Meet Kekeli Adanuvor, the aspirant seeking to represent Lower Manya Krobo constituency

Kekeli Adanuvor is branch women's organizer since 2016

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Women's Organiser for Lower Manya Krobo Constituency, Kekeli Adanuvor, is seeking to unseat the incumbent member of parliament, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, for the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency, Eastern Region.

Kokeli Adanuvor, has been a branch women's organizer since 2016, believes she has the passion to help improve the health and education of the women in the constituency with a proven track record of Environment, Health and Safety.



Kokeli Adanuvor pursued a first degree in Environmental Science and Natural Resources and attained an MSc in Environmental Science, both from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



She was instrumental in the street campaign for the National Democratic Congress in the 2020 elections.



She is also an astute Fellow of the International Solid Waste Association (ISWA).



Kekeli worked in diverse capacities with VRA for 5 years.



She is currently the founder and CEO of Keklean Company Limited, and she has also provided business development consultancy services for many SMEs in Ghana.

Kekeli has the aim of helping improve the cleanliness of the constituency.



Despite her Educational and Professional prowess as a woman, she is humble and has the experience of working with all calibres of people as a Leader.



Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi is the incumbent member of parliament for the constituency.



In 2020, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi emerged victorious at the end of Monday’s contest, beating Samuel Nuertey Ayertey with 26,991 votes against his opponent’s 22,029 with Daniel Ofoe who ran on the ticket of the Ghana Union Movement garnering 694 votes.



