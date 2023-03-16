Meet Lawyer Mieza-Mea Alleah, the new hope for Ellembelle Constituency

Lawyer Mieza-Mea Alleah, an aspiring MP for the Ellembelle Constituency

Source: Esther Xorlali Kugbey, Contributor

Lawyer Mieza-Mea Alleah, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is a candidate for the Ellembelle Constituency in the upcoming parliamentary primaries. With an impressive track record of political and professional experience, Alleah aims to bring positive change to his constituency and the country as a whole.

Lawyer Alleah's political career spans many years, during which he played an active role in several election campaigns in Ellembelle. He has also provided financial and other support to Constituency and Branch Executives on various activities.



As a member of the NDC legal team, he has shown his commitment to the party's ideals and values. In the 2020 elections, he served as a polling agent at the Nkrumah Day Care Poling Station at Nkroful. Alleah has also made significant cash and kind contributions towards NDC election campaigns in Ellembelle, including financing and conveying university students to Nzema during the 2004 elections.



In addition to his political career, Alleah has worked for various organizations, including Ghana National Gas Company, National Health Insurance Authority, Barclays Bank Ghana Ltd, UniCredit Ghana Ltd, and TK Maxx Milton Keynes in the UK. He is also an Adjunct Lecturer at GIMPA. With his extensive work experience, Alleah possesses strong leadership skills and excellent communication skills, making him an effective team player.



Alleah's vision for Ellembelle constituency is to make it the most vibrant NDC constituency in Ghana. To achieve this goal, he plans to undertake several initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the people in his constituency. One of his top priorities is to provide the Ellembelle NDC with an ultra-modern constituency party office and ensure that every town has an NDC bank account. He also plans to provide essential facilities such as Mobile Clinic, Mobile Library, and Mobile ICT Facility.



Furthermore, Alleah's focus on education involves improving the quality of education in Ellembelle by making schools the best performing schools in the Western Region. He also plans to facilitate the building of a Youth Centre, a Modern AstroTurf, and track & field facilities. Additionally, he aims to implement a Special Leadership Development Scheme (SLEDS) - Peer to Peer education that focuses on youth development.

In the area of medicine, Alleah plans to institute a 'Meet a Doctor' scheme where medical doctors, dentists, and ophthalmologists visit different parts of the constituency every quarter during the year.



He also plans to liaise with companies in the constituency to set up ultra-modern training centers in fields such as Welding and Fabrication, Heavy Duty Training Centre, and Handcraft. After their training, the youth will be given special employment opportunities within the constituency.



In the area of finances, Alleah aims to facilitate and help farmers and traders to access MASLOC loans. He also plans to facilitate the building of roads, a District Hospital, provision of Street lights, and Public Toilets amongst others.



In summary, Lawyer Mieza-Mea Alleah's political and professional experiences, combined with his vision and plans for the Ellembelle constituency, indicate that he has the ability to make a significant contribution to the development of his constituency and Ghana as a whole.



His plans to provide essential facilities and implement initiatives aimed at improving education, healthcare, and employment opportunities, among others, demonstrate his commitment to the people in his constituency. If elected, Alleah is poised to make a positive impact on the lives of the people of Ellembelle constituency and contribute to the overall development of Ghana.