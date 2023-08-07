Meet Leslie Mensah Tamakloe, a son of Volta who John Mahama may consider as running mate

Leslie Mensah Tamakloe is being tipped because of his background from the Volta Region

Still on the list of possible candidates who could be a good pair with John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in the 2024 general elections, GhanaWeb throws the light on one of the least popular faces on the list.

In this article, we explore the qualities and chances of Leslie Mensah Tamakloe, who is an entrepreneur with interests in oil and gas, renewable energy, power, the internet, and telecommunications, according to his LinkedIn account.



Leslie Tamakloe is also the Chairman of the Beneficial Ownership Disclosure (BOD).



He has been mentioned by a few people as a possible candidate of the NDC, and John Mahama, for reasons such as his background, which is from the Volta Region.



Again, to support the details and background on the totality on the man, the following details are researched and made available via dfslivenews.com.



Read his full profile below:



Personal Life and Educational Background



Leslie Mensah Tamakloe was born on April 18, 1957. He is 66 years old. Leslie Mensah Tamakloe is the son of the late Togbui Nyaho Tamakloe IV, Dufia of Whuti and Miafiaga of Anlo and Madam Victoria Ameyo Agbanyo. He is a native of Whuti in the Volta Region. Leslie Tamakloe attended Mawuli School, Ho, from 1970 to 1975 for his GCE O’ level Certificate and then from 1975 to 1977 for the GCE A’ level. He continued his studies at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, from 1977 to 1980, graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Environmental Design. He pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Architecture from 1980 to 1983 while still enrolled at KNUST. Leslie Tamakloe later attended the University of Ghana Business School in Accra from 2007 to 2008 to pursue an Executive MBA in Entrepreneurial Management. He is a major advocate of science and technology, with interests that include, but are not limited to, computers, renewable energy, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), rockets, and space travel. Leslie Mensah Tamakloe is a Christian. He is married with seven children.



Professional Career

Leslie Mensah Tamakloe is a businessman and an entrepreneur with nearly 40 years professional experience. Leslie Tamakloe is well-versed in the equipment, technologies, and protocols used in telecommunications. In addition, he has a broad range of skills in data and network systems and is an expert in designing, configuring, and troubleshooting systems for a variety of platforms. He is conversant with the setting up of Local Area Networks (LAN), Metropolitan Area Networks (MAN), and Wide Area Networks (WAN) using digital technologies including cable media, wireless digital technologies, and fiber solutions. In collaboration with Ghana Telecom and MCI-USA, Leslie Tamakloe championed the establishment of Ghana’s first digital internet connectivity.



Additionally, he developed the first WiMAX network solution for Ghana using Navini Networks, a USA-based technology in the 2.3GHz frequency spectrum. He has set up five limited liability companies in Ghana, the UK, and Japan. He served as Chairman of Electromod Co Ltd since its founding in 1986. Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Power Systems, and Renewable Energy are the three main areas of focus for Electromod Co Ltd. The company has branches in Accra and London. The flagship brand of Electromod Co. Ltd. is now ElectromodSolar. In 2016, a total of 60,000 Watts of domestic solar power systems were designed, dimensioned, installed, and configured across the country by ElectromodSolar.



Leslie Tamakloe is also the founder and chairman of InternetGhana Co. Ltd, a data and internet service provider since 1996. He co-founded Ghana-Japan Oil Co. Ltd in 2011. This Japanese oil and gas company engages also in infrastructure development in Ghana and other African countries. Leslie Tamakloe also established Datamatrix Co. Ltd. to provide Wide Area Networks services for multinational banks and industries.



Leslie Tamakloe has made significant contributions to the nation’s digital infrastructure development across several industries. For instance, he, oversaw the supply and installation of multiple UPS at the GCB Bank. He also promoted the GCB Bank, High Street Branch, computerization project as well as the control of UPS power delivery to the main servers and PCs.



He handled the distribution and installation of UPS at GCB Bank Branch locations all around the country. Leslie Tamakloe was also in charge of providing and installing UBD at the headquarters of USAID, GCB Bank, and Unilever. The installation of an uninterruptible power supply for the vital electronic process control system for the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) was done by Leslie Tamakloe. He provided and installed a 950KVA diesel generator system for the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) building at Tema.



Additionally, he established various Power Distribution Networks across five floors of the GNPC Building as well as a 30KVA UPS System for the Seismic Data and Plot Up Room. He also supplied and installed industrial AVR and UPS at the Controller and Accountant General’s Department.



Between 2011 and 2014, Leslie Tamakloe worked as an ICT consultant for the World Bank on a US$15 million Health Insurance Project for the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA). His most notable accomplishments are the development of the concept paper for electronic claims as well as the professional implementation of the Health Insurance Project and the National Health Insurance Authority’s integrated Electronic Claims Management (eClaims) under the Health Insurance Project.



He created the project’s Terms of Reference, supporting paperwork, and secured “No Objection” from the World Bank for the eClaims. He also worked on hardware systems for Health Service Providers, which included desktop computers with WiFi capabilities, high-end computer servers, local area networks based on WiFi connectivity, and complete power assurance systems with a six-and-a-half-hour backup.

Leslie Tamakloe also upgraded the architecture of the NHIA CPC Data Centre to support the roughly 19 million eClaims that would be submitted annually. He served as the consultant for the Data Connectivity Solution linking the Kofi Annan ICT Center, the Ghana Internet Exchange, and the CPC at Dzorwulu with the NHIA Headquarters. He also implemented the Data Connectivity Solution, which includes a VPN-based security layer, to connect 47 chosen Health Service Provider Sites to the CPC Servers in Accra.



Between 2012 and 2013, Leslie Tamakloe served as the project consultant for the Ghana Meteorological Authority’s project, “Weather Surveillance and Disaster Reduction System.” In 2010, Mensah Tamakloe worked as a technical consultant with the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), contract for the audit of GIFEC-built Telecommunication Network Infrastructure. He worked with Directors of GJO and the consultancy firm, Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) from 2011 to 2014.



The development of the Volta 2GW Thermal Power Plant and LNG Import Infrastructure Proposal, estimated at US$4 billion, and the STEM Colleges Project Proposal, a project of the Ministry of Education (MoE), and GETFUND involving 50 structures as part of 200 SHS Commitment, estimated at US$1 billion, are just a few of the projects he impressively completed during this time. Leslie Tamakloe also worked as a Lecturer for a while. He was a part-time lecturer at Tantra Hills’ Catholic Institute of Business and Technology (CIBT), Accra, where he instructed ICT courses.



Political Career



Leslie Mensah Tamakloe is a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). He has been the Volta Region Cadres’ patron for a long time. He additionally worked for the John Mahama Campaign team in the Volta Region. He has been a member of the ICT Committee of the NDC at the party headquarters for the last twelve years. Concurrently, he has also been serving as a member of the NDC’s Development Challenge Committee. He oversaw the process of compiling the 2008 Presidential Election results. He was also in charge of compiling the Presidential Election results in 2012 and played a key role in compiling the 2020 Presidential Election results.



Leslie Tamakloe was appointed in 2015 to the Board of Directors for Metro Mass Transit Ltd. His main projects included the Key Cities project, the All-Bus Route Map, and partnering with the bus manufacturer, Stop Buying Buses. To complete the construction of the 200 Senior High Schools (SHS) project on time, Leslie Tamakloe engaged consultants from the Tokyo Electric Power Company. From 2011 to 2014, he also presided over the NHIA Call Center Implementation Committee as Chairman.



He chaired the NHIA Data Centre Upgrade Committee from 2010 to 2014. He was part of the NHIA Board of Directors Sub Committee on Membership Data Integrity from 2001 to 2009. From 2010 to 2012, Leslie Tamakloe served as a member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee for the Ministry of Communications.



He led the GT Bandwidth Price Negotiations with GISPA and Ghana Telecom in 2004. Furthermore, he has worked on projects including the Housing Project for Security Forces Project Proposal, Tema Port Rehabilitation Plus Cruise Ship Terminal, MonoRail, and the New International Airport, including Rail, and Road Access at Prampram.





