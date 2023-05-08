13
Meet Nana Kusi Apea I - Otumfuo's rep at 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II

Wenchi Hene Nana Apea Kusi .jpeg Nana Kusi Apea I (far right) with Ghana diplomat and British officials in 1953 | File photo

Mon, 8 May 2023

The bond between the Ashanti and British kingdoms dates centuries back and has in recent years been butressed by visits by monarchs on both sides.

The most recent visit is Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's official invitation to the coronation of King Charles III on May 6, 2023.

The Asantehene attended the event along with his wife Lady Julia, with the couple praised for turning up at the event in Kente as compared to the western-themed dressing of other African monarchs present.

King Charles officially took over from his mother Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022 after seven decades on the throne.

Her coronation in 1953 was witnessed by guests from across the world including one from Asanteman.

Even though the Asantehene at the time was Otumfuo Prempeh II, he delegated Wankyihene at the time, Nana Kusi Apea I, as his representative to the coronation event.

Who was the Wankyihene?

WANKYI NANA KUSI APEA, the fearless fighter.

In 1953, during the coronation of the then Queen Elizabeth II, the Asantehene Otumfuo Prempeh II delegated Wankyihene, Nana Kusi Apea I, as his representative to the coronation event.

Nana Apea I was enstooled in 1949, and a brother to Dr. Kofi Busia. In 1976, the military government created a Decree SMCD 64 to oust Nana Apea from office.

Nana remained unfazed and continued to serve Asanteman.

Wankyi is part of Asanteman, and supplies the elephant skin on which the Golden Stool rests.

With additional files from The Ashanti Kingdom Facebook page



