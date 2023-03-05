Meet Susan Alhassan, the first Ghanaian woman to be appointed minister

Susan Alhassan was the first female minister

The month of March has become one of deep reflection on historical facts for Ghanaians as it marks independence. The month has also been tagged as Ghana month where the rich culture of the motherland is displayed and taught.

So do you know who was the first Ghanaian woman to be appointed as a minister?



Born in Tamale, went to Achimota school, became the headmistress of Bolgatanga Girls’, a mother of 4, an author, and a politician, Susan Alhassan was appointed as the first female minister of Ghana in 1961.



She became a member of parliament for the then Northern Region parliamentary constituency between 1960 and 1966.



Being an author, Madam Alhassan also wrote several children's books including Issa and Amina, 1963, Asana and the magic calabash, Longman, 1963. Republished, 1998, Two tales, 1966, The river that became a lake : the building of the Volta Dam, 1979, The river that became a lake: The story of the Volta river project, 1979 and Voices of wisdom, 1994.

According to her biography on Wikipedia, she was a beneficiary of the 1960 Representation of the People’s (Women Members) Bill however Al-Hassan was returned unopposed as an MP representing the Northern Region in June 1960.



She took on various ministerial positions, some of which lasted for short periods, whiles others were merged or expanded.



She was Deputy Minister of Education in Nkrumah's republican government from 1961 to 1963 from 1963 to 1966, and again in 1967, she was Minister of Social Affairs.



However, in between that period in 1965, Nkrumah appointed her as Minister of Social Welfare and Community Development.

In the 1960s when the fight against prostitution was at its peak the CPP government engaged in mass education campaigns that emphasized the association of prostitution with "social evil", "enemy" and "crusade", among the aged and illiterate population.



Al-Hassan asserted that the problem rather lay with "the soaring rate of depravity and lewdness among our younger generation especially school girls and young working girls" who traveled to Tamale for work or school.



Al-Hassan died on January 17, 1997. Her children are a former GTV News anchor Selma Ramatu Alhassan who later became Selma Valcourt, Victor Alhassan of Sky Petroleum, Kassem Alhassan, and Tihiiru Alhassan.



In 2007, she was commemorated on a 50th-anniversary stamp.

Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:

















Watch the latest edition of Business Moments below:







