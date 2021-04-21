Meet the 10 women who have made it to Akufo-Addo’s new deputy ministerial list

The new list has these 10 women on it

The campaign to get women to be equally represented in all spheres of life, as much as the narrative has been for men, rages, giving rise for scrutiny whenever especially there are political appointments.

In his latest released list of nominees for deputy ministerial positions, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo dedicated 10 positions to women, out of the total of 39 designations.



Announcing the list in a statement, the presidency indicated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was hopeful that, “just as was done for his Ministers, Parliament will, on a bi-partisan basis, expedite the approval of his Deputy Ministerial nominees, so they can join the Government forthwith, and assist in the delivery of his mandate for his second term in office.”



While two of the nominees, Abena Osei-Asare (Finance) and Tina Gifty Naa Ayele Mensah (Health), maintained their portfolios from the president’s first term, eight other names have appeared on the list for other portfolios.



Here they are:



Abena Osei-Asare, deputy minister-nominee for Finance





Nana Dokua Asiamah Adjei, deputy minister-nominee for Trade and Industry



Diana Asonaba Dapaah, deputy minister-nominee for the Office of Attorney General & Ministry of Justice







Gifty Twum-Ampofo, deputy minister-nominee for Education





Tina Gifty Naa Ayele Mensah, deputy minister-nominee for Health







Mavis Nkansah-Boadu, deputy minister-nominee for Roads & Highways





Naana Eyiah Quansah, deputy minister-nominee for Interior







Ama Pomaa Boateng, deputy minister-nominee for Communications & Digitalisation







Lariba Zuweira Abudu, deputy minister-nominee for Gender, Children & Social Protection





Fatimatu Abubakar, deputy minister-nominee for Information



