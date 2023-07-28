Meet the 2-year-old who knows the names of all NDC Executives

One would assume politics is for the youth and relatively older generation but a 2-year-old boy appears to have proven somewhat beyond doubt that, it may just be an assumption and that politics indeed may be for all regardless of the age.

Little Amudzi is homeschooled and as part of the things he is being taught at home, is current affairs which includes politics.



In a video making rounds on social media, the little boy was captured dishing out the names of all current executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Among other names, he mentioned the National Chairman of the party; Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, General Secretary; Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, among others.



A woman who was doing the questioning in the video, amazed by his swift and accurate responses, sought to move a bit away from the national executives to ask who the Member of Parliament for Tema East is and Amudzi’s answer was simple;

“Honourable Ashai Odamtten,” he said, adding, “I know him but he doesn’t know me”.



Watch the video below:







The child's face is covered as part of GhanaWeb's child protection policy