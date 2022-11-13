Meet the 3 female practicing nurses called to the bar

The three nurses were among over 700 graduates of the GSL called to the Bar on Friday

On Friday, November 11, 2022, over 700 new lawyers were called to the bar.

The ceremony which saw the new lawyers being enrolled to the Ghana Bar by the General Legal Council had 3 practising nurses included in the list.



The three are mental health nurse Edwina Ankoma Sey, a graduate of the Pantang Nursing Training, College, Hamidatu Seidu of the Jirapa Nursing Training College and Jenepha Saratu of the Cape Coast Nursing and Midwifery Training College.



The Ghana Registered Nurses' and Midwifery Council in a congratulatory message on Facebook said "Congratulations to all the nurses and midwives who have been called to the Ghana bar today! We are super proud of your outstanding achievement!"



The enrolment ceremony was held at the Accra International Conference Centre under the auspices of the General Legal Council which is the statutory body obligated by law to uphold the professional standard of lawyers.

The Call to the Bar event, according to a legal news portal, Dennislawnew, is deemed in law to be a formal meeting of the General Legal Council and they set the various formalities of this meeting as captured by Section 7 of the Legal Profession Act, 1960 (Act 32).











GA/ESA