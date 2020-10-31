Meet the 44-year-old man who has been filling potholes on the Dzodze-Denu Highway

Correspondence from Volta Region:

The Dzodze-Denu highway in the Volta Region is characterised by many unavoidable potholes.



Drivers who trek that road in their attempt to dodge the deadly potholes unfortunately sometimes ram into oncoming vehicles or pedestrians plying the road.



These accidents, at times, lead to unnecessary loss of human lives.



Looking at or hearing of these accidents is what inspires a native of Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipality, Thomas Amuzu to dedicate his time to filling potholes on the Dzodze-Denu highway.



According to the 44-year-old Thomas, he has been doing the work for the past six years.

Thomas Amuzu, who is also a farmer revealed to GhanaWeb Volta Regional Correspondent, Peter Atsu Ahianyo in an interview explained the increasing number of accidents on the road motivated him to do that job.



He added that, though it is not a huge paying job, he can gather not less than GHC80.00 from the tokens given to him by generous drivers who see the relevance of what he has been doing.



"When there are potholes on the road and accidents happen as a result of them, I feel bad and it has always been unpleasant hearing about those accidents so that is why I sacrifice myself to be filling the potholes on the roads. I also do it to get some coins from the drivers. Some of the drivers give me GHC1 or GHC2 and at times some even give me GHC5. At the end of the day, I make not less than GHC80," he told GhanaWeb.



Watch the video below:



