Meet the Ghanaian artist who has contacts of ‘all’ the trotro mates in Accra

Young Ghanaian artist, Enil Art, has described how he has become the man with virtually every contact of bus conductors (trotro mates) in Accra.

In a jovial response to a question GhanaWeb’s Etsey Atisu asked him during his interview on GhanaWeb Special, on whether people take his contacts when he is sketching them in public, Enil Art answered in the affirmative.



He also explained that, for the most part, it is the trotro mates who usually interact with him more.



And understandably so, this is because the artist has become known for randomly and surprisingly sketching these everyday people, while on the trotros, as a way of putting smiles on their faces.



“The mates. Chale, if you want a trotro mate’s number, just come to me… I have all their numbers – Accra trotro,” he said, jokingly.



Enil Art also explained how be became an artist who sketches particularly trotro mates for free and how he goes about it.

"But I recognized that I spent too much on the bus on the way to work and I thought I could use that and do some quick sketches… One of the first sketches I did in the bus was Justin Bieber. So, it didn’t start with the trotro mates; it started with the celebrities who are trending… then Kendrick Lamar, then Kelly – that girl who was trending online… I was just trying to keep a sketchbook before I transitioned to the random trotro people and strangers… the few people who have spoken to me in the process of drawing liked it,” he said.



Find out the rest of his story in the video below:











