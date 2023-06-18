0
Meet the Ghanaian company that has half of its employees being singers

QIC Choir Some of the members of the choir dancing and singing

By now, you may have come across a video or two of the group of choral music singers who have wowed several people, mainly because, as it appears, they are all staff of a private Ghanaian company.

The QIC Choir, which has become famous on social media after a few of their videos were shared across multiple platforms, has earned a unique likeability among many people.

Exhibiting great individual singing talents and collectively as a group, the group they are usually seen performing in their company’s African print.

While it is unclear how the group started, and how it is that it is a group of so many talented singers, there is one fact: they are all workers of Quality Insurance Company (QIC).

This description appears on the TikTok page of the group: “Quality Insurance Company Choir. Music lives here. Get in touch with us on IG.”

Below is one of the most popular videos of the group:

@qic_choir We can't explain it. We just love ❤️ doing it! ☺️????Simply Passion with a Divine drive! ???????? #choralmusic #qic #choir ♬ original sound - QIC_CHOIR


