Meet the Ghanaian innovator helping South Africa to apply for the fourth industrial revolution technology

Dr Mensah with the First Lady of Gauten and Premier of Gauten HE. David Makhura

Source: Charles Ntiamoah-Mensah, Contributor

The Famous Fiber Optics inventor Dr Thomas Owusu Mensah is helping South Africa apply the Fourth Industrial Revolution Technology to enhance all areas of its Economy. These include Power Generation and Distribution, Agriculture and Food Security, Water Management, Mining and Minerals, Aerospace and Defense, Transportation, Tourism, Culture and Music, Finance and Banking, National Security, Advanced Manufacturing, and Government Administration.

Dr Thomas Mensah, a World Icon in Technology was appointed to the 4 IR Board by the Premier of Gauten, HE. David Makhura, who met him in New York and invited him to tour all the Innovation Centers in South Africa, which he has successfully done and added value.



Dr Mensah Participated in the Fourth Industrial Revolution Board Deliberation virtually from Ghana, on Tuesday, 28 October, 2020, where he promoted Advanced Drone Technology in Agriculture, and to support COVID-19 Testing. He also suggested the use of 4 IR in Transportation across South Africa to support the Intercontinental Free Trade Agenda.



The President of South Africa, His Excellency Cyrill Ramaphosa, who is Chairman of the Africa Union has made as his key objective -the creation of two million jobs in South Africa through this Fourth Industrial Revolution effort and is on his way to realizing this objective.

South Africa has become a Global Leader in the 4 IR being the first country on the African Continent to totally embrace it and apply it to all sectors of its Economy.



Dr Thomas Mensah is the author of 5 Books on Innovation including the International Textbook- Nanotechnology Commercialization and Fiber Optics Engineering. He is a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors, USA and has served on the MIT Visiting Committee, Advisory Board in the United States.

Source: Charles Ntiamoah-Mensah, Contributor