Meet the Jinapor brothers who will be in Ghana's next parliament

John Abdulai Jinapor and his brother Abu Jinapor

Ghana’s next Parliament will see two blood brothers from the Jinapor family represent their respective constituencies on the ticket of the two different major political parties.

John Abdulai Jinapor who is the oldest among the two and a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) will represent the people of Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency in the Savannah Region after his mandate was renewed in the just-ended general election.



John Abdulai Jinapor was the Deputy Minister of Power under the previous National Democratic Congress(NDC) government and had earlier served as a spokesperson of former President John Dramani Mahama.



His younger brother Abu Jinapor just won the Damango seat in the West Gonja District also of the Savannah Region after beating experienced lawmaker Adam Mutawakilu in a fiercely contested election.

The legal practitioner polled 15,671 votes to defeat the incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Adam Mutawakilu who polled 13,330 votes while an independent candidate David Tiki Dange polled 296 votes.



Prior to winning the Damango seat, Abu Jinapor was one of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s Deputy Chief of Staff and had also served in other capacities in Akufo-Addo’s office while in opposition.