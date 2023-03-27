Meet the MP who has worn only white outfits to parliament since 2009

Member of Parliament for Asutifi South Constituency, Collins Dauda

Member of Parliament for Asutifi South Constituency, Collins Dauda is the only legislator who has worn only a white outfit to parliament for over 14 years.

Collins Dauda, who is one of Ghana’s longest-serving Members of Parliament, in a conversation with Ghanaweb’s Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese said he is always in white because it’s his favourite colour and he has no reason for loving it.



He recounted that even his late father did not like anything that was dark in colour, including fish and meat.



He said even though he joined parliament in 1993, his decision to wear white only started in 2009.



He added that his colleagues in parliament also ask him questions about why he opts to wear white every day and his response is always the same.



“I grew up loving white and I have always worn white. I have a reason for loving white. If you ask me to buy something in the shop for you I am likely to bring white, it attracts me more than anything. It’s in me and I have no reason. It's just like loving somebody, there is no reason.”

He narrated that the one time he was compelled to wear a black outfit for an event in parliament, he had difficulty getting a black outfit to wear so he had to go and purchase one as there was nothing dark in his wardrobe.



When asked what he wears when he attends a funeral that requires black attire, he said he will usually wear a smock for such occasions.



Collins Dauda has served in the 1st, 2nd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th parliament of the 4th republic.



He became a member of the Asutifi District Assembly between 1978 and 1981.



He was a member of the Consultative Assembly that drew up the 1992 Ghana constitution between 1991 and 1992.

He was first elected to parliament in the 1992 parliamentary election on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress making him the first MP for the Asutifi South in the Fourth Republic.



He won a second term in the 1996 parliamentary election. He however lost his seat in the 2000 parliamentary election.



The lawmaker made a return in 2004 and regained the seat in parliament. In 2002 to 2004, when he was out of parliament, he was the Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Brong Ahafo Region. In February 2009, Collins Dauda was appointed Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources and reshuffled to the Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Housing.



YNA/DA