Meet the NDC MP who has gone unopposed for 4 consecutive times in parliamentary primaries

Haruna Iddrisu1212121212 Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu

Fri, 19 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Tamale South is the only member of parliament in the National Democratic Congress who has gone unopposed in the parliamentary primaries of the party four times.

Since he joined parliament in 2005, he has contested his seat unopposed, as records show the same occurrence in 2004, 2008, 2012, 2019 and 2023

Haruna Iddrisu has served in the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th parliaments of Ghana, which will be 20 years by 2024.

He joined parliament after he stood for parliamentary elections in 2004 in the then-newly formed Tamale South constituency and won the seat. He retained his seat in the 2008 parliamentary election.

He has held various positions in government, including Minister for Communications under the Mills and Mahama governments, as well as Minister for Trade between 2013 and 2014.

His service and dedication to the NDC and the country at large and his mastery on the parliamentary proceedings coupled with his background in law and economics are some of the reasons he rose to the minority leader position to lead the minority caucus.

The leadership skills of Haruna Iddrisu are evidently clear in all facets of contemporary governance.

