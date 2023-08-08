Meet the father and son who were part of the 10,000km Accra-London-by-road team

Franklin Peters and his son, Quincy when they arrived in London

Some say that the 10,000km trip from Accra to London further strengthened perhaps, an already strong bond between this father and son, but the simple thought of how they accomplished this feat together warms hearts.

It is the story of Franklin Peters, and his son, Quincy, who were among the team of Ghanaians that made the historic journey to London.



While there is little on who Franklin and his son are, GhanaWeb has been able to gather, from posts made by people on social media, that Franklin is the Chief Executive Officer of InkIt Ghana Limited, a prominent signage and digital printing company based in New Town, Accra.



According to multiple posts, Franklin Peters’ son, Quincy decided to join his father on this memorable trip because the initial plan was that the InkIt Ghana CEO was going to drive alone.



Not wanting his father to go solo on that trip, Quincy decided to tag along.



On arrival in London, the two could not hide their excitement, even as Franklin posted on Facebook, “Finally arrived in UK by road from Accra.”

The duo made the journey in a Lexus RS35, the least aggressive car in the fleet of cars that were used on the trip.



The cars used to travel from Accra to London:



In total, 13 gentlemen and one female took 5 vehicles and set off.



Confirmed participants were Kwabena Peprah, Saka, Fred Papa Kwofie, Richard, Kwame Peprah, Kofi Peprah, Kwadwo Prakah-Asante, Franklin Peters and his son Quincy, Joseph, Cyprian Ed, Kwabena Ayirebi and his brother Kojo and the only female in the pack, Serwa the Shecanic.



According to them, they sought for vehicle sponsors by contacting auto marketing companies who they hoped would provide vehicles and get promotions in return. In doing this, they approached every major car dealer in Ghana including Kantanka which produces ‘Made in Ghana’ vehicles but were ignored.

In the end, they decided to use their own vehicles; 2 Land Cruisers, a Raptor, a Defender, a G63 and an RX350.



In a recent post, one participant of the trip; Wanderlust Ghana while showing pictures of the vehicles used, sought to suggest that deliberations are being made about whether or not the vehicles should be auctioned in London or be shipped to Ghana for auctioning later.







