Meet the first educated man from Zambulkura in North East Region

Source: Nana Yaa Konadu, Contributor

Ghana is one of the countries in sub-Saharan Africa that has developed the educational and health needs of its people.

Even though there are many policies and programmes that make it possible for all to benefit from such programmes, locations of some people have deprived them of these benefits.



A typical example is Zambulkura, a town in the North East Region of Ghana.



Located some 20 kilometres away from the regional capital Nalerigu.



Zambulkura had neither a school nor a hospital until the first person to have hailed from the village was lucky to have been sent to live with an auntie in the city was Enskinned as the Chief.



Chief Maxwell Tidor Koligu after been able to school outside the village is now working as a civil servant and using his resources to develop the educational infrastructure and health needs of his people.

In an interview with Nana Yaa Konadu, he outlined the then sorry state of the indigenes and efforts to make life a bit meaningful for his people.



Chief Maxwell Tidor Koligu is calling on cooperate entities, NGOs and individuals to help his people.



To get more insight into the situation, watch the interview below:



