Meet the four Ghanaian female MPs who are under 40 years

Miss Fransisca Oteng, Jocelyn Tetteh and Mrs Sarah Adwoa Safo

It is often a constant complaint that Ghanaian parliament has always been dominated by elderly men.

However, with changing times, more women politicians are making way into the law-making body.



The Ghanaian parliament in recent times has embraced very young women from various backgrounds, specifically, elected in the last four years.



Currently, there are 36 women in Ghana's parliament and this represents 12.75 percent from both the majority and minority sides, a clear short of the 30 percent representation set by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).



The figure is an increase of 7, as against the election 2012 figure of 29, where 133 women contested 102 parliamentary seats.

Below are the youngest female MP’s in the 7th parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana



Fransisca Oteng







The youngest Member of Parliament is the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for the Kwabre East Constituency, Francisca Oteng Mensah.

Aged 26, the former law student is determined to support young girls in deprived communities realise their potentials. She also hopes to inspire the country's next set of female politicians.



Joycelyn Tetteh







The second youngest Member of Parliament (MP), Ms Joycelyn Tetteh is the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for North Dayi Constituency

She was adjudged the ninth best MP in the country in 2019.



Being a first-timer in Parliament, she was ranked very high by her constituents per a research conducted by Dr Isaac Owusu-Mensah and Mr Kaakyire Frempong, both senior lecturers at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana in collaboration with Konrad Adenauer Stiftung.



Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei





Nana Dokua Asiamah Adjei is the NPP Member of Parliament for Akuapem North constituency in the Eastern region of Ghana. She is currently the Ghanaian deputy minister of information and also a member of the Defence and Interior Committee of parliament. As a deputy minister, she is in charge of retooling and equipping of agencies under the Ministry.



Sarah Adwoa Safo







Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo is the first Minister of State in Charge of Public Procurement. She has been a Member of Parliament since 2013. She is also the Deputy Majority leader in parliament.

