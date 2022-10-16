Meet the husbands of these Ghanaian female politicians

Ghanaian female politicians

Ghana has been blessed with strong-willed female politicians who hold high positions in government and have battled it out in the male-dominated field to lead their constituencies as Members of Parliament.

These female politicians are celebrated for breaking the barrier and proving that a woman is indeed capable of holding a very demanding political position while managing her home.



They have been blessed with husbands who have supported their dreams and been a shoulder to cry on when things get dirty.



GhanaWeb has put together a list of the men behind some popular female politicians who have either held party oppositions or served under their party's administration.



Joyce Bawah Mogtari







Joyce Bawah Mogtari, is an aide to former president, John Dramani Mahama.

She is married to a former CEO of the Food and Drugs Authority, Hudu Mogtari.



Joyce, who was once a Deputy Minister for Transport, loves to keep her family matters private. In August this year, she took to her Facebook page to celebrate her husband of seven years for his support in raising their children and family.



"Let me express my pride and joy and gratitude to you, my ever steadfast darling for your love and the example that you have always been. Continue to shine bright, love more but please stop working so hard and enjoy life more," parts of her emotional message read.



Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei







Nana Dokua, a Member of Parliament to Akuapem North, doubles as a Deputy Information Minister under President Akufo-Addo's administration.

She found love in the eyes of a fellow politician, Charles Bissue, former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal mining.



The two love birds who tied the knot back in 2019 are blessed with a son.



Ursula Owusu Ekuful







Ghanaian optometrist, Dr Sam Owusu Ekuful is the man who stole the heart of Ghana's Communication Minister, Ursula Owusu Ekuful.



The couple who got married in 2013, also love to keep their relationship private.

Ursula, who is the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, does well to celebrate her husband on special occasions like his birthday and their wedding anniversary.



Gifty Oware-Mensah







Gifty Oware-Mensah is a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP). She currently holds the position as the deputy executive director of the National Service Scheme.



Gifty, in February 2021, married Lawyer Peter Kwaku Mensah in a private ceremony that was graced by some of Ghana's big names in politics.



The NSS boss who loves to flaunt her lover is known for showering him with praises and publicly declaring her love for her husband.

